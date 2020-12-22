Pitkin County implements some Level Red restrictions ahead of peak holiday season

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Board of Health changed some restrictions to Level Red guidelines in the current public health order on Tuesday.

Restaurants will remain at 25% capacity as per the Level Orange guidelines with a 9:30 p.m. last

call and 10:00 p.m. closure and seating limited to only single households.

There have been 162 new cases in the last seven days. Pitkin County has one of the highest incidence rates on the Western slope. While other counties are decreasing in cases, Pitkin has increased which prompted the meeting with the Board of Health on Monday.

“These red level restrictions with capacity for restaurants to still operate is what we need –

everything we can do outside of a total shutdown,” Torre, City of Aspen Mayor said. “If each one

of us does our part, we can be successful to slow disease transmission in our community.”

The requirement for all visitors to sign an affidavit before entering the county was implemented on Dec. 14, but cases have continued to significantly increase.

Pitkin County Restrictions under new Public Health Order:

Personal gathering sizes are reduced to zero. Only congregate with your own

household. This applies to all lodging reservations and accommodations.

Group camps – virtual or outdoors no more than 10.

Critical and non-critical retail – 50% capacity with curbside pickup encouraged

Personal services – 25% capacity up to 25 people

Office – 10% capacity

Gyms – 10% capacity up to 10 people per room. Reservations required.

No indoor events as of Dec. 20.

No additional indoor Event Safety Plans (ESP) will be accepted.

Indoor Events with an ESP submitted as of Dec. 20 are permitted.

ESP’s submitted after 12/20/20 for Indoor Events will not be permitted.

Outdoor events are still permitted at 25% capacity or 60 people

Outdoor guided services – 25% capacity up to 10 people