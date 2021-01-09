Pitkin County considering shutdown as COVID cases spike

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Pitkin County health officials are expected to voluntarily increase COVID restrictions Monday, following a recent spike in case counts.

As of Friday, Pitkin County’s incidence rate was 2,258, the second highest in state behind only Bent County.

By comparison, Eagle County was at 759, Garfield County was at 877 and Summit County was at 520.

“It’s certainly frustrating to find ourselves in this position,” says County Manager Jon Peacock.

Peacock says Pitkin County has gone through great lengths to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, even instituting a unique visitor affidavit, requiring tourists to test negative for COVID-19 before visiting the county.

But numbers in Aspen and surrounding communities have continued to rise, with January numbers on pace to be the highest case count since the pandemic began.

“People are coming in, they’re going out quickly, and it can make some of those mitigation measures that we’re trying to implement more difficult,” says Peacock.

Pitkin also finds itself in a unique situation with restaurants, which have been allowed to remain open at reduced capacities for indoor dining, even while others in the state closed.

“The one area where we have not moved to Level Red restrictions, is indoor dining,” says Peacock. “Counties that did go into those full Level Red restrictions, including in-person dining, generally have seen a decrease.”

Peacock says all options are on the table Monday, including a complete shutdown, or Level Purple — the state’s strictest.

He says it’s unlikely indoor dining will be allowed to continue, citing data showing 43% of recent outbreaks in the county have been linked to restaurants.

But restaurant owners argue those numbers may be skewed, with such a large percentage of the tourist-driven workforce working in restaurants.

“We do feel like we’re being singled out, quite a bit, as a restaurant community,” says Samantha Cordts-Pearce. “We’ve really bent over backwards to comply, and there is community spread, but it’s not in restaurants alone.”



Cordts-Pearce feels like health officials are racing to conclusions and need to let the numbers play out.

“I really think there needs to be a risk assessment done if they’re going to close restaurants and close the whole town,” she says. “And if we do these measures, are they going to work? Or are we just kicking the can down the road?”

That meeting is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Public input will be encouraged.