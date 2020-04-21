Pictures of heated confrontation between protesters, counter-protesters in Denver street go viral

DENVER (KDVR) — Images and videos showing a confrontation between protesters and counter-protesters in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Sunday have gone viral.

The images appear to show two health care workers standing in the middle of traffic, as a counter-protest to the rally outside the state Capitol just a short distance away.

“I think the views are over 18 million at this point. It’s just been shocking,” said Marc Zenn, one of several people who captured the moment on video.

Zenn was at the state Capitol with his girlfriend, a photographer, to document the rally where protesters were demanding that Gov. Jared Polis end the state’s stay-at-home order.

On their way home, they stumbled upon the two people dressed in medical scrubs in the street.

“In one word, they were stoic. They stood there and did not react,” said Zenn.

Protesters honked horns, shouted from cars and held signs out windows.

“It was definitely confrontational. There was a lot of honking, a lot of cars. At one point a guy pressed his car up against the man’s body, which was pretty scary,” said Zenn.

Photos from the scene captured two perspectives colliding in the middle of the street, as people across the country debate coronavirus and the right time to reopen states like Colorado.

“I understood it was a powerful image in the moment I was capturing it,” said Zenn.

Some have questioned whether the two people were actually health care workers. FOX31 has not been able to independently verify their occupation, but the pair did tell a photographer at the scene they worked in health care. They did not identify at which facility they work.

The confrontation ended peacefully, but the significance of the moment wasn’t lost on Zenn, as he had a front-row seat to history.

“Yeah, it was really right place, right time,” he said.