Photo Gallery: Show us your mask

DENVER– Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement on Friday asking Coloradans to wear a mask or face covering when leaving their homes.

Coloradans can use any cloth that covers the nose and mouth, the governor said, such as homemade masks.

The new guidance on wearing a mask or face covering is in addition to the social distancing guidelines, which remain in effect.

After wearing a mask, you should wash it on a washing machines hottest setting and thoroughly wash your hands, Polis said.

We want to see a photo of you with your mask on. You can upload it to our gallery by clicking the “Submit your Photo” button at the bottom of this gallery. We will share as many as we can on TV.

Read More: How to make a homemade face mask, with or without sewing

  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Homemade masks. Made them for friends,co workers and family.
  • Colorado Bob
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • My kiddo in one of our homemade masks.
  • the boys and their mask
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Sunrise mother-daughter walk
  • This also works to keep people away from you
  • We got engaged amidst COVID-19. While we wish we could celebrate with our friends and family, we are taking this time to celebrate with just each other. Jason is a firefighter so we have a special appreciation for everyone on the front lines of this pandemic.
  • Labor and delivery nurse at your service!!
  • Unnamed
  • Mother is Julie Boles is on the left, father Jeff Boles is in center, and youngest son Brandon Boles on the right.
  • Sunrise mother-daughter walk
  • Unnamed
  • Twinning social distancing with some diy’s
  • Unnamed
  • STAY SAFE 🙏
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Team work makes the dream work! Stay safe
  • Mask
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Coco mask
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • From denver, CO :)
  • Getting ready to get a few groceries
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Spending some quality family time.
  • Unnamed
  • Bringing joy, color and smiles while being safe to all my customers in my small town!

