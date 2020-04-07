Photo Gallery: Show us your mask

DENVER– Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement on Friday asking Coloradans to wear a mask or face covering when leaving their homes.
Coloradans can use any cloth that covers the nose and mouth, the governor said, such as homemade masks.
The new guidance on wearing a mask or face covering is in addition to the social distancing guidelines, which remain in effect.
After wearing a mask, you should wash it on a washing machines hottest setting and thoroughly wash your hands, Polis said.
