Photo Gallery: Making the most of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak

DENVER (KDVR)– The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 131 as of early Monday morning.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With many schools and businesses closed and a major effort to socially distance from others, people are feeling very isolated, bored and lonely.

We know that this is a scary time. We would love to see how you are making the most of social distancing in hopes that it will brighten someone’s day. Whether you are using your time to catch up on your favorite shows, organizing your home, playing board games with your family or snapping extra photos of your pets, we would love to see your pictures.

If you are experiencing increased stress, anxiety or depression because of COVID-19, there is a number you can call. It is Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-TALK or text “TALK” to 382-55.