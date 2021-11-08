Pharmacy lines longer than normal? Drug stores say they need more help

DENVER (KDVR) — Have you run into issues with your pharmacy? Viewers and some FOX31/Channel 2 staff members say their appointments for COVID and flu vaccines have been canceled due to staffing shortages. So the Problem Solvers went looking for why this is happening.

Like many other industries, pharmacies are looking for more help. Because of that, you may see a hiccup or two when making an appointment.

Outside several Walgreens stores in the metro area, customers are greeted by a sign asking for help.

Other customers wrote in to tell the Problem Solvers it took more than an hour for them to get their prescription filled.

Walgreens tells us they have added extra roles and adjusted their continuity plan in areas where disruptions are happening; looking to minimize interruptions.

The company said in a statement :

“We are recruiting team members for pharmacy and retail positions nationwide to support demand for covid-19 vaccinations, testing, as well as routine vaccinations such as flu shots. To support this recruitment effort, we have launched several initiatives, including a sign-on bonus of $1,250.00 for full-or-part-time pharmacy technicians hired now through the end of last month.”

Walgreens is not the only company needing a few extra hands.

CVS is also looking for help. The company told us in a statement they have embarked on a nationwide hiring push and may move around some operating hours:

“As part of the regular course of business, we periodically review operating hours to make sure that we’re open during peak customer demand. From time to time, this may result in a shift in store hours. By increasing or reducing hours, we ensure that our teams are available to serve customers when they’re most needed. In the event that a pharmacy’s adjusted hours are inconvenient or there are longer wait times, a patient can visit any open CVS Pharmacy location for assistance with their immediate prescription needs. Hours are immediately updated via our telephone systems and are also visible online.”

Both pharmacy companies said they always post the adjusted hours for their stores online. They tell customers to check there to find another pharmacy if they run into problems with their appointments.