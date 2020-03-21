Personal protective equipment drive to be held at Mile High on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — A drive to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies will be held Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

The drive is being organized by Colorado House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, House Minority Leader Patrick Neville and the Denver Broncos alongside nonprofits Project C.U.R.E. and Colorado Concern.

The drive will be held form noon until 4 p.m. Sunday. Donations can be dropped off in Lot J on the north side of the stadium.

“Items will be collected using proper social distancing,” organizers said in a statement announcing the drive.

Organizers are asking for the following supplies:

Sterile and non-sterile gloves – unopened boxes, latex free preferred

– unopened boxes, latex free preferred Hand sanitizer – unopened containers

– unopened containers Bleach bottles or sprays – unopened containers

– unopened containers Bleach wipes – unopened containers

– unopened containers Isopropyl alcohol – unopened bottles

– unopened bottles Eye protection and goggles – unused in box or wrapper

– unused in box or wrapper Clear face shields – These look like welders mask but are translucent—unused only

– These look like welders mask but are translucent—unused only Masks – tie, ear loop – unopened boxes only (no cloth masks)

– tie, ear loop – unopened boxes only (no cloth masks) Respirator masks – N95, N99, P100 – all sizes in unopened boxes. Extra filters are also needed for these devices.

– N95, N99, P100 – all sizes in unopened boxes. Extra filters are also needed for these devices. PAPR respirators – 3M or MaxAir – unused. Hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, tubes to go with these units are also needed.

– 3M or MaxAir – unused. Hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, tubes to go with these units are also needed. Disposable gowns – unused isolation gowns

unused isolation gowns Shoe covers – unopened boxes

– unopened boxes Biohazard bags – unused

The items will be distributed to Colorado health care providers. Organizers say PPE supplies are in a “critical shortage” amid the coronavirus outbreak.



“Coloradans have been stepping up left and right to help our state get through this crisis,” Garnett said in a statement. “Today we’re asking them to step up once again by donating any personal protective equipment they can spare. We will ensure that these critically needed supplies make their way to our hospitals, who are on the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19.”

“Our health providers are working overtime to fight COVID-19, but they need help,” Neville said. “That’s why I’m asking for all hands on deck to help them by providing protective gear to the cause. We all need to work together to tackle COVID-19.”