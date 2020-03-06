Person ‘suspected of carrying’ coronavirus transported from Grand County to Front Range for testing

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A person “suspected of carrying” the coronavirus was transported from Grand County to a medical facility on the Front Range for testing, officials said Thursday night.

The Grand County Office of Emergency Management said the case has not been confirmed and more information is expected Friday.

Officials did not say where on the Front Range the person was taken.

There are currently two “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases in Colorado. The first is a California man who was visiting Summit County. The second is a Douglas County woman who recently traveled abroad.

“Presumptive positives” mean the cases tested positive at the state level but will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation.

Twelve people have died from the virus in the United States. Eleven of the fatalities occurred in Washington state; the other occurred in California.

A recent surge of cases nationwide has prompted new travel restrictions, school closures and emergency declarations.

Health officials recommend frequent hand washing and staying at least six feet away from people showing symptoms.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.