DENVER (KDVR) – The Pepsi Center will light up in red at 7 p.m. Friday evening, joining the Day of Remembrance across the state.

Kroenke Sports, the owner of the Pepsi Center, is encouraging fans and listeners across their social media platforms and radio stations to take a moment of silence and wear their masks at 7 p.m.