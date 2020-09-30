Pepsi Center COVID-19 testing will end as Denver sets up smaller community sites

DENVER (KDVR) — Since the massive coronavirus testing site at the Pepsi Center went up at the beginning of the pandemic, 116,000 Coloradans have taken their cars to the parking lot at the heart of the city to get tested for COVID-19. But now that there isn’t a surge in cases, the city has decided to switch tactics and bring more testing to communities that need it.

“When we stood up the Pepsi Center, we recognized that it had to be done quickly, that we had to do large volumes of testing,” said Executive Director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald.

The City is announcing it will open more than six sites in underserved communities which will have a similar function to the Pepsi Center site: drive-up, free testing for anyone who comes during operating hours. A new operation at Paso Sanchez Park in West Colfax started on Tuesday.

“Underserved community, lower-income populations, people of color, you know, those are the communities we find more difficult trying to get to one large site in the center of Denver,” McDonald said.

McDonald says his goal is to get results within 2-3 days to keep continuity with expectations at the Pepsi Center site.

For more information on locations, times, and the city’s program to bring testing to your home, visit the City’s website.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated 16,000 people have been tested at the Pepsi Center. The correct number is 116,000. It has been edited.