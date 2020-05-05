People can apply to remain on unemployment assistance if working conditions are unsafe

DENVER (KDVR) — Leonard Cook quit his job at Kentucky Fried Chicken in mid-April because he said it no longer felt safe.

“They were letting us work sick,” said the 54-year-old, who took two days off before returning.

“I went back and they said I can work but I can’t wear my mask and I said, ‘Why?’ and they said because it wasn’t approved and nobody there was sick,” Cook said.

A lack of masks or social distancing in the workplace are among the reasons why an unemployed person can apply to remain on unemployment assistance, even as many employers start calling workers back.

“It’s kind of like the Wild Wild West,” said Lorrie Ray with the Colorado Employer’s Council. She said the suspension of so many unemployment rules during the pandemic has empowered some workers to think they can take advantage of the system.

“The problem that our employers are seeing with all the different information out there is that employees are feeling very entitled not to come back to work,” Ray said.

Cher Haavind, communications director for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said the state will decide who can continue to receive unemployment benefits on a case-by-case basis.

“It depends on the individual’s health concerns. If they have underlying health issues, if they’re caring for a dependent who’s vulnerable — and it depends on what accommodations the employer was willing to provide,” Haavind said.

While the state will err on providing benefits initially to those who apply, legal experts say the state can seek documentation from either employees or employers and if it determines someone received benefits to which they weren’t entitled, they could be forced to pay them back.

“If you’re not cooperating with your employer, they may decide to terminate your employment and you may be in a bad situation come August,” said Ray, who noted August is when the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) of $600 a week runs out.

Cook never applied for unemployment assistance. Instead he found a new job where he felt safer at work.

“We all need to make money, of course. We got bills and we’re worried about that. But my thing is, if you’re dead, you ain’t going to be able to pay no bills,” he said.

Since mid-March, 350,000 people in Colorado have applied for unemployment benefits.