Pearl Jam postpones North American tour, including Denver concert, amid coronavirus outbreak

DENVER (KDVR) — Pearl Jam will be postponing the first leg of its upcoming tour, the Seattle-based band announced Monday.

Pearl Jam was scheduled to play at the Pepsi Center on April 9 as part of its Gigaton Tour.

The band said via Twitter that its members made the decision in the interest of patrons’ safety and well-being amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made “with deep frustration and regret,” the band said.

(1/10) As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. pic.twitter.com/SRcZasIVsk — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 10, 2020

The shows will be rescheduled for a later date.

“We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level,” the band said.

The first leg of the tour was set to begin March 18 in Toronto. The band would have stopped in 14 other cities before the first leg concluded on April 19.

The second leg of the tour — which features all European cities — is set to begin on June 23. It has not been canceled.