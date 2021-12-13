Passengers, airport employees can now get COVID-19 vaccine booster at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport will open a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for passengers and airport employees for six days in December.

Passengers and airport employees may schedule an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster during the following dates and times:

Monday, Dec. 13, 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2-8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27, 2-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered. If an appointment is not available on the first attempt, passengers are encouraged to check back frequently as more appointments are added or cancellations take place. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

Signs will be located on the Plaza labeled “Health Appointment,” which will direct you in front of Tom’s Urban Restaurant, then north toward the terminal to the entrance of the vaccination clinic.

Safeway/Albertsons will be administering the COVID-19 booster shot. You may select whether to receive a Moderna or a Pfizer booster shot regardless of which vaccine you received previously (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson).

Airport officials ask that you do not show up to your appointment more than 15 minutes early, otherwise you will be asked to come back at your appointment time.

If you have any questions about the vaccine booster process at DEN, please email vaccine@flydenver.com.