Parker woman says $888K was taken from her account when she got stimulus check

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — It was an exciting morning for Erin Johnston, as she checked her bank account to see her stimulus check arrive.

The much-needed relief for her Parker family of five was short-lived, once she noticed another transaction that happened at the same time: a pending debit hold on her account to the tune of $888,888.88.

“At first, I mean, we didn’t think it was real, so we laughed it off,” Johnston said. “Then it kind of sunk in.”

THREAD: A Parker mom woke up this morning to find a huge surprise in her bank account. She got her full stimulus check, and another transaction, that’s putting her life on hold. @KDVR #stimuluspayment pic.twitter.com/AKs2nkuEqr — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) April 16, 2020

Johnston reached out to the Internal Revenue Service to try to clear up what she says is a clear mistake, but couldn’t get anyone on the phone. Even trying to get in touch with Bank of America, she says the phones are backlogged for hours.

Her account balance is now -$869,154.11.





“We can’t go and get groceries right now,” Johnston said. “If a bill hits, it’s going to be denied.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have reached out to the United States Treasury Department to sort out the issue. We got in touch with Bank of America, and they are actively investigating Johnston’s case.

Johnston’s issues come as banks across the country are seeing high volumes with people checking accounts to see if their stimulus check has hit.

