Parker dad, daughter’s coronavirus dance video gets 4M views

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Parker father and daughter’s dance video has attracted more than 4 million views.

The video shows Chris Starkey and his daughter Brooklyn addressing the world of coronavirus, then engaging in some slick moves.

“The theme is: ‘We are all quarantined right now,'" Starkey said.

He said the dance was Brooklyn's idea.

“My daughter came to me and challenged me in a dance competition,” said the elder Starkey, who is 51 years old.

Ultimately, Chris Starkey says, he and Brooklyn just wanted to “Make America smile again.”

