Parents urge Governor Polis to support a return to in-person learning

DENVER — If you are a parent, you know how difficult remote learning can be.

However, like it or not, it’s suddenly become the only option as COVID cases continue to soar.

“I just feel like our kids need the option to be in school. I think they’re suffering emotionally, socially, and academically. I know mine are,” said Jamie Wooldridge, a parent of four kids in the Douglas County School District.

Wooldridge and about a dozen other frustrated parents gathered outside the State Capitol on Monday, urging Governor Jared Polis to enforce state-wide implementation of the CDC’s Close Contact Protocols.

Those protocols call for students and teachers who come within 6 feet of a COVID infected individual for more than 15 minutes to quarantine, but allow for in-person education.

“Not every family can make online learning work. You’ve got single parents and parents that have to work two jobs,” explained Dan Maloit, a single parent who has several children in the St. Vrain School District.

Lindsay Datko started a group called Jeffco: Choice for In-Person Learning, one of the many groups represented at Monday’s rally.

Datko is also a former teacher.

“There are many teachers who want to be in person. It’s been kind of a hot potato who is making the decisions. Is it county health? Is it state health? Is it superintendents?” she asked.

“Schools are shown to not be super spreader sites. They’re shown to be pretty safe, especially in the younger grades,” added Maloit.

Many Colorado school districts have seen outbreaks in recent weeks, but most have involved 10 or fewer cases among students.

The state health department also says data shows outbreaks are more likely to happen among high school students than at the elementary school level.