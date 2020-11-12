Parents scramble to find child care as more districts move to remote learning

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The familiar sound of the school bell will soon become a distant memory for many students in the Denver metro as schools transition to remote learning.

It’s not just teachers and students who are suddenly changing course.

Lily Ovrutskyi is a mother of four kids, and one of many parents stressed out about remote learning.

“We don’t have child care for them because we can’t afford it. It’s like somehow I need to multiply myself,” Ovrutskyi said.

Tutors are suddenly in high demand and difficult to find, as are child care providers.

FOX31 spoke with several daycares on Wednesday who say spots were already limited.

Irina Matevosyants plans to enroll her child in Cherry Creek Academy’s after-school program, but believes her 6-year-old was safer in the classroom around the same group of students day after day.

“In school they’re sitting six feet apart, by themselves at the same desk,” Matevosyants said.

“They were safe. I knew exactly who they’re mixed with. We had zero cases. I feel like it completely defeats the purpose if we’re going to slow the spread. I think we’re increasing the spread by opening all of these facilities,” added Ovrutskyi.

Like it or not, though, remote learning is here, which means parents have no choice but to find alternatives for their kids.

Common Sense Education also has these tips for parents to help make the transition to remote learning smoother.