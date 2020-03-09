Parent at St. Anne’s in Denver tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, school remains closed until Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — St. Anne’s Episcopal School will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow for continued cleaning of its buildings and further training of faculty and staff, administrators of the school said.

On Friday, the school released a statement saying that a parent in the St. Anne’s community may have been exposed to the coronavirus and was being tested by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment told the school that the risk of transmission in the community remains “extremely low.” However, St. Anne’s made the decision to close and dismiss students early on Friday in order to disinfect all buildings, surfaces, etc. even though the CDC said it was not necessary.

The school plans to reopen on Wednesday, March 11. Administrators say they will prepare contingency plans, such as distance learning, on Tuesday in case such plans become a necessity.