Pandemic’s impact on Outdoor Recreation Industry shows signs of easing

DENVER (KDVR) — A new survey shows pandemic’s initial grip on the outdoor recreation industry is starting to loosen a bit.

The survey, conducted by Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) in partnership with the Oregon State University Outdoor Recreation Economy Initiative, was released on Thursday.

It shows signs of a slight resurgence since the pandemic first affected businesses in March.

“We were closed in our Denver store in March and in April – and we were closed in Idaho Springs basically until July,” said Jimmy Funkhouser, owner of Feral, an outdoor store with locations in Denver and Idaho Springs.

The survey included insight from over 25,000 businesses with nearly 2.5 million employees total.

It provided the following information from businesses during the pandemic:

Production / distribution:

April: Of the businesses this survey represents, 89%, are experiencing difficulty with production and distribution, with 68% experiencing significant impacts.

May: Of the businesses this survey represents, 100%, are experiencing difficulty with production and distribution, with 79% experiencing significant impacts.

August: Of the businesses this survey represents, 91% are experiencing difficulty with production and distribution, with 48% experiencing significant impacts.

Business Revenue:

April: 89% of outdoor industry businesses are experiencing a decrease in sales with 39% seeing a decrease of 50-75% or greater.

May: 94% of outdoor industry businesses are experiencing a decrease in sales with 24% seeing a decrease of 50-75% or greater.

August: 65% of outdoor industry businesses are experiencing a decrease in sales with 17% seeing a decrease of 50-75% or greater. 22% of businesses are reporting in increase compared to one year ago.

Trade Association Revenue:

April: 80% of outdoor industry trade associations are seeing a decrease in revenue with 30% seeing a decrease of 50-75% or greater.

May: 95%of outdoor industry trade associations are seeing a decrease in revenue with 26% seeing a decrease of 50-75% or greater.

August: 70% of outdoor industry trade associations are seeing a decrease in revenue with 13% seeing a decrease of 50-75% or greater. 9% of trade associations are reporting an increase compared to one year ago.

Business Employment:

April: 79% of these businesses have laid off or furloughed a portion of their workforce, with 11% closing, or laying off most of or all of staff.

May: 88% of these businesses have laid off or furloughed a portion of their workforce, with 8% closing, or laying off most of or all of staff.

August: 47% of these businesses have laid off or furloughed a portion of their workforce. 36% of businesses are reporting they are hiring, and more employees are needed.

For store owners like Funkhouser, it’s a positive sign. Especially given the growth he’s seen this Summer at his Denver location, compared to early on in the pandemic.

“Almost immediately we started to notice a trend of more people getting outside. As you’re restricted with indoor activities and there’s not as much to do. Outdoor recreation is sort of like a release valve for a lot people,” Funkhouser said.

A big question now for outdoor recreation business owners: what will fall and winter look like with the pandemic?