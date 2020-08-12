Pandemic brings big business to Colorado animal hospitals

DENVER (KDVR) — Plenty of people have been taking their pets in for checkups during the pandemic.

At Park Hill Veterinary Medical Center in Denver, business is up about 25% compared to the same time last year.

“Sometimes [when the] phone lines calm down, [receptionists] will check the voice mail and we’ll have 60 messages,” explained Dr. Margot Vahrenwald, co-owner of the animal hospital.

The percentage being seen at Park Hill Veterinary Medical Center is higher than the nationwide average.

Across the country, 2,800 clinics have reported their revenue being up 18% in July (compared to July 2019). The data was tracked by VetSuccess, which records financial data from animal hospitals.

“It’s a strange year,” Vahrenwald said.

The reason for the spike, according to veterinarians, is likely due to more people staying at home.

While at home, people have been noticing more about their pets and their pets’ health.

On top of that, vets believe folks just have an itch to get out during the pandemic.

“Quite simply, people wanted to get out of their house. Even if it meant sitting curbside outside of our hospital, they wanted to be out of their house,” Vahrenwald said.

To help with the influx, Vahrenwald has hired additional staff members and added more phone lines.