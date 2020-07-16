Palisade Peach Festival 2020 is the latest cancellation due to the pandemic

Fresh peaches, Peach close up fruit background, peach on wood background,sweet peaches, group of peaches,sliced peaches, peach slices

PALISADE, Colo. (KDVR) – The annual Palisade Peach Festival is cancelled for 2020, the Palisade Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday.

“We appreciate Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health Department and his staff for their dedication and hard work to minimize the Covid – 19 and for working with the business community to enable economic activity as much as possible,” Andrew Weber, Executive Director of the Palisade Chamber stated.

“We encourage all to visit and purchase Palisade peaches from our local growers, their stands and Farmers Markets.”

Planning for the 2021 festival has already begun.