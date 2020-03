DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly 100 pets were rescued after the Denver Animal Shelter was forced to close adoptions due to COVID-19. The overwhelming response to their call for help was heartwarming for these animals to be fostered during this crisis.

Thank you to all of the animal heroes who jumped in to rescue & foster nearly 100 pets when #COVID19 forced @DASanimals to close adoptions. They are still in need of donations. If you are interested in supporting their efforts, please visit https://t.co/81aoQVFQlR #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/Dar9xCY2qS — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) March 27, 2020

If you’d like to help but can’t foster an animal, donations are welcome and very much needed.