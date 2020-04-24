Over 100 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Sterling Correctional Facility

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — The Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) tested 473 symptomatic and asymptomatic inmates for COVID-19 at the Sterling Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

As of Friday, 255 results have been returned, with 138 being positive, 104 being negative, 12 being inconclusive and one is being considered unsatisfactory.

“Given the insidious nature of this virus we had suspected that despite seeing a relatively low number of inmates with symptoms, the number of positives was potentially much higher,” said Department of Corrections Executive Director, Dean Williams. “That is exactly why we conducted this large scale testing, so that we can continue to isolate, monitor and treat any inmates who were positive and try to mitigate the spread to others inside the facility.”

The Sterling Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since April 14, meaning that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering.

The facility says they continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day. Face covering are required by both staff and inmates at all times.

Information on DOC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.