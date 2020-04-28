Outlets at Castle Rock prepare for in-person shopping under ‘Safer at Home’ order

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County’s first phase of reopening starts Monday, allowing for retail stores to start curbside delivery.

In-person shopping is set to start on Friday.

According to an updated set of orders released Monday afternoon, indoor malls are not included in the “Safer at Home” order.

Thrift stores, large retail, department, discount or outlets stores are allowed to reopen with restrictions Friday, provided that the entrance and exit to the store opens to the outdoors and not an indoor common hallway.

“It has been like a ghost town,” Buff City Soap owner Amie Shumaker said.

Shumaker hopes the governor’s order will make for a bit more movement at the Outlets at Castle Rock.

Buff City Soap is one of 10 businesses listed on the outlets’ website as open for curbside delivery Monday.

Signs at the outlets now ask customers to stick around for a 15-minute maximum for deliveries and contact stores directly upon arrival.

On Friday, businesses will start to open for in-person shopping at the outlets with all-new restrictions.

“We’re preparing the floors with tape marks so we can have everybody separated six feet as well as outside because we’re going to have wait times,” Shumaker said.

According to Shumaker, each store has different capacity limitations. at Buff City Soap, there is a 12-person limit, including the employees making fresh products in house.

The capacity limitation is making it easy for Buff City to follow an up-to-half-staff restriction in store.

“I think it’s going to take a while to get back to the normal day-to-day life,” Shumaker said.

Shumaker’s making the best out of this new normal by offering a new line of liquid soap to safely appeal to customers during these unprecedented times.

“We have moved more than 250 units in 24 hours,” she said.

The state has a full list of additional requirements stores must reopen under on its website.