Outdoor dining program saves $287 million in estimated revenue for Denver restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver released new data Tuesday showing economic impact that the temporary outdoor dining program to help restaurants and bars safely expand serving capacity, remain open, and keep their staff employed during the pandemic. The program has paid off.

According to data from the Department of Finance, the program has likely contributed to the preservation of around $287 million in estimated revenue for Denver restaurants, resulting in a projected $24 million in retained tax revenue for the City and County of Denver, which would otherwise been lost had local restaurants not been able to quickly and safely reopen for business.

The City of Denver said the estimate is for 101 days of operations, 342 participating businesses and 12 chairs on average in a typical expanded service area.

“The creativity and resourcefulness of our restaurant and bar industry has shined bright during these uncertain times with creative and safe outdoor dining expansions,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “Combined with the hard work of many city agencies to launch this successful program, these public health steps have provided hope to these businesses as we continue to focus on keeping our community healthy and supporting the safe re-opening of our economy.”

The temporary outdoor dining program will be extended until Oct. 2021. Businesses interested in participating in the program can submit an application to participate in the program and get additional information on this website.