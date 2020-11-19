Outdoor cooking a popular trend for distanced Thanksgiving dinner

DENVER (KDVR) — Many Americans wishing to celebrate Thanksgiving in-person this are doing so by cooking their turkey outside of their home.

Turkey is on the menu for millions of Americans this year where family and friends gather for the annual feast.

Andy Carlson owns Ace Hardware at Alameda Station and his outdoor cooking accoutrement has been flying off the shelves. Figuratively, not literally.

Carlson says the first thing you should do is to season your turkey by marinating it in a brine solution. Once marinated, you can cook your turkey using your very own barbecue grill in your backyard as long as it has a cover on it. Carlson prefers a Traeger wood pellet barbecue grill as the smoke from the pellets gives the meat a rich smoky flavor.

More importantly cooking outdoors kills two birds with one stone, pardon the pun. It’s easier to maintain social distancing, you’re in fresh air, and you are preparing a delicious home cooked turkey in the Colorado outdoors.

Happy Bird Day.