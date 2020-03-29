ONLY ON FOX: Denver native deploys on USNS Mercy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A Denver native is deployed on the USNS Mercy, working to help ease the strain of COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

US Navy corpsman Mario Alonso has served in the military for seven years.

He's been deployed to Spain, Camp Pendleton and now he's on a mission to support US Healthcare providers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

“The ship is a new experience, I have never been on a ship before,” Alonso said.

Alonso is embarking on a new mission to serve and protect our country through uncharted times.

“I am a US Navy corpsman, I work in the operating rooms as a surgical technologist assisting surgeons,” he said.

Docked in the port of Los Angeles, Alonso is ready to support the nation's COVID-19 response efforts from hospital rooms inside USMS Mercy.

“It’s been a constant 'go go go go' getting ready for the first day of getting patients.”

On Sunday, Alonso and around 800 crew members began serving non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals in Los Angeles.

“As long as the mission needs, we’re prepared for as long as we need to stay out here,” Alonso said.

Alonso says he's willing to do whatever it takes to allow healthcare workers on shore more space and resources to focus solely on COVID-19 cases.

“I’m just really honored to be a part of this mission and I’m excited to help our own people,” Alonso said.

To his people at home in Denver, Alonso wants everyone to take proper care and stay hopeful.

“Take it one step at a time, we’ll make it through, we always do.”

USNS is one of two ships deployed. USNS Comfort departed Saturday to New York.