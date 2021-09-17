Only 1 ICU bed remains open in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Health Department says there is one ICU bed left in the county.

While there are more beds available regionally, surrounding counties are also nearing capacity, according to Eric Aakko, a spokesperson for the health department.

“We are seeing this happen in other areas as well, so it’s not unique to Weld or Northern Colorado at this time,” shared Aakko.

The county currently has more than 180 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

In the northeast part of the state, only 4% of ICU beds available. Statewide, that number is closer to 10%.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, COVID-19 incidence rates continue to rise.

CDPHE data Sept. 16, 2021

As of Thursday, Weld County’s COVID-19 7-day positivity rate is at 9.7%.