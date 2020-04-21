Online surveys could be valuable tool to fight coronavirus spread

DENVER (KDVR) — Online surveys could be an effective tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The idea is one doctors, scientists and even social media giants have pushed over the last few weeks.

Stanford Medicine launched the National Daily Health Survey for Novel Coronavirus.

With enough participants to the daily survey, the information could help predict which geographical areas will be most impacted by coronavirus. The ultimate goal is to give decision makers reliable data to make more informed decisions about policies and medical responses.

“If we don’t have a surveillance system, we are basically going to be rolling the dice every day about what’s going to happen and how many people are going to get this sick,” said Dr. Lawrence Huffman with Stanford Medicine.

The survey is a tremendous undertaking but could be a game-changer in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus. He thanked the university’s leadership for supporting and investing the project.

“We are not out of this fight until there’s a vaccine,” said Hoffman. The doctor said the goal is to have participation from at least four percent of the U.S. population.

The initial survey takes about two minutes. The survey everyday after that takes seconds. Every person living in the U.S. is welcome to participate.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) also launched a new coronavirus survey. The CDPHE survey, however, is only meant for individuals showing the symptoms.

The goal of the CDPHE survey tracker is to give participants information and advice about isolation, quarantines, testing and seeking medical care.

“The things that they need to do to prevent from other people getting sick,” said Alicia Cronquist with CDPHE.

Cronquist says several local public health agencies in Colorado have seen success when they used symptom tracker surveys.

“We worked closely with local public health agencies around the state in order to develop ours so that we would meet our communities needs,” said Cronquist.

Facebook also promoted a COVID-19 symptom survey by the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center. On Monday, Facebook announced they are working with faculty from the University of Maryland to expand the program globally.