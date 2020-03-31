Online show unites Colorado restaurant industry during challenging time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) – The restaurant industry has been among the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic. Some are delivering and doing takeout orders, but the long-term impact could be devastating.

“The Modern Eater Show” started several years ago, long before this crisis. Now, in addition to sharing recipes and ideas, they are sharing crucial information about how the coronavirus is impacting them.

Host Greg Hollenback said, “We never imagined anything like this would happen, but it’s been an honor for us to just quadruple our efforts and bring people together in this new format, all video conferencing, be that beacon of light, keep the light on for people.”

The restaurant industry in Colorado employs 285,000 workers. Some are still working, preparing takeout orders. Others are out of work, wondering what’s next.

Host Rebecca Berry said, “We are here to give advice. We are all in this together, we are all suffering.”

They have brought in well-known first responder psychologist, Dr. Sara Metz from Code 4 Counseling.

“What we are really trying to do right now is physically distance and not socially distance, so using technology, using Zoom, using podcasts and webinars, that really helps people stay socially connected. And right now, that social connection is critically important," Metz said.

Throughout their daily show, they try to keep it light and entertaining. And they say they’ve found plenty of good news along the way.

“Even though it’s difficult right now, there’s a lot of silver linings. People are pulling together, being innovative, pivoting their businesses, just the creative and togetherness happening in humanity right now, making everything so much more helpful," Hollenback said.