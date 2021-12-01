Omicron variant not visibly changing testing, vaccinations in Colorado

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The omicron variant isn’t scaring people into changed behaviors, for the moment.

News broke Wednesday that the newly identified omicron variant first seen in South Africa has made its first appearance in the United States. The White House announced a vaccination individual in California has mild symptoms from an omicron variant infection.

In Colorado at least, the variant hasn’t yet sparked any widespread changes in public demand to protect against or test for COVID-19.

Both first-time vaccinations and booster vaccinations have gone down since the World Health Organization first announced the omicron variant was of concern on Nov. 26.

Since then, the daily number of newly vaccinated people has fallen 36% and the number of daily booster vaccinated people has dropped 32%.

People are not feeling a greater urge to test themselves, either.

The 7-day average number of tested Coloradans went up slightly during the week of Thanksgiving compared to the week before, with about 600 more people tested daily at its recent peak.

The week following Thanksgiving and the announcement of the omicron variant took a marked downturn; 2,000 fewer Coloradans were tested at the peak of this week than last week.