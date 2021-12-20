Omicron variant discovered in Denver County

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed two cases of the omicron variant in Denver.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment previously discovered the variant in Arapahoe County and Boulder County and confirmed the Denver cases on Friday.

DDPHE said it confirmed the cases were community-acquired, indicating there is community transmission of omicron within Denver.

A male confirmed with the variant was fully vaccinated and had received his booster shot, while a female was fully vaccinated but not boosted. Both individuals reported mild symptoms and had no known close contacts who tested positive.

As more cases of the omicron variant emerge, the City and County of Denver urge the community to get vaccinated and boosted. Denver is still under a current public health order requiring everyone 2 years old and older to wear a face covering in public indoor settings.