Omicron caused more Colorado COVID cases than all of 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — The omicron variant spread faster and farther than any coronavirus strain to date.

The World Health Organization tallied 90 million COVID cases in the last 10 weeks since the omicron variant was first found in South Africa. In two months, omicron has produced more cases worldwide than in the entirety of 2020.

In Colorado, the variant has done the same thing.

Colorado recorded just over 350,000 cases throughout the first year of the pandemic. Between Dec. 1 and the present, it has seen almost 415,000.

The variant’s transmissibility came with an upside, however. Its severity is up to half that of earlier strains.