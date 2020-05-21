Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom won’t reopen on Colorado Boulevard

DENVER — Add the Denver location of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom to the list of restaurants that won’t reopen.

Josh Kern, chief marketing officer for Old Chicago’s parent company Craftworks Holdings, told BusinessDen Wednesday that the location at 1280 S. Colorado Blvd. has permanently closed.

“The landlord did not want to negotiate whatsoever, and it kind of left us with no choice,” he said.

The coronavirus fallout is just part of the challenges facing Craftwords Holdings, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early March. The company closed some locations around that time, including an Old Chicago location in Longmont and a Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery site in Westminster.

Kern said the need to negotiate with landlords was the result of both the coronavirus and the bankruptcy proceedings.

While Craftworks is based in Nashville, the Old Chicago brand got its start in Boulder in 1978, and the first Rock Bottom opened in Denver in 1991. Craftworks’ other brands include Logan Roadhouse and ChopHouse & Brewery, which has locations in Denver and Boulder.

