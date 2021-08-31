Oakland Elementary goes remote over staff shortage from COVID-19 quarantines

DENVER (KDVR) — So many staff members are quarantined because of COVID-19 diagnoses or exposures that Oakland Elementary school is going remote until mid-September.

“There is an operational closure at Oakland because there is not enough staff to support the students in the classrooms,” Denver Public Schools spokesperson Will Jones said. “Several staff members are on quarantine due to being exposed to someone who was diagnosed with COVID or who has COVID.”

Oakland Elementary alerted parents of the change in a Tuesday letter. Assistant Principal Daniel Barks wrote that they expect students to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13.

Until then, early childhood education students will neither attend classes nor have remote learning. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be remote.