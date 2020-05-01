NYC mayor says Colorado EMT’s death will be honored forever

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor is praising the sacrifice of a Colorado paramedic, promising that his heroism before he died of the coronavirus will be forever honored in the city he came to rescue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at length about Paul Cary during his daily update Friday about the city’s progress against the disease.

He said the longtime Aurora, Colorado, resident who most recently lived in Denver clearly saved lives after coming to New York to relieve a beleaguered emergency response system that was fielding more 911 calls than ever before.

The mayor says a memorial by the city to the 66-year-old grandfather will be a way to remember all the health care professionals, military members and others who raced to the city to help.

Paul Cary