Numerous staff and residents test positive for COVID-19 at Aurora nursing home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 33 of 46 residents and 16 of 25 staff tested positive with COVID-19 at the Juniper Village at Aurora assisted living facility.

A total of eight deaths have been reported with five confirmed coronavirus related and the additional three suspected of the same cause.

“We know that the populations in these facilities are among the most vulnerable and are at highest risk of severe illness from this virus,” Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist of the CDPHE said.

“The department is doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible regarding reported outbreaks to keep people safe while protecting patient privacy. We continue to be aggressive in our recommendations to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.”

The CDPHE and Tri-County Health Department began an investigation on March 27 when several health care workers from the facility tested positive with COVID-19. Both departments had experts conduct various virtual consultations.

After receiving a formal complaint regarding the facility’s infection prevention practices, the CDPHE sent a team to conduct a site visit on April 2. The investigation is ongoing and could take several months to complete.