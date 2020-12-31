Number of Colorado In-N-Out employees with COVID grows to 122

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The number of Colorado In-N-Out Burger employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 6 has grown to 122.

According to outbreak data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there have been 80 cases among staff at the Colorado Springs location and 42 cases among employees at the Aurora restaurant. That is up from 60 and 20 cases last week, respectively.

Following the outbreaks, the state encouraged Coloradans to wear a mask when using drive-thrus.

No COVID-19 deaths among employees have been reported.

Both In-N-Out locations opened on Nov. 20 to massive lines. In Aurora, people waited 14 hours for burgers.

The outbreak data is released weekly on Wednesdays.