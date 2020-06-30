Nuggets close practice facility due to positive tests for COVID-19

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 30: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Nuggets practice facility has closed due to positive tests for COVID-19, according to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN.

Wojnarowski tweeted the information out on Tuesday morning, saying that there were positive tests for the coronavirus within the traveling party headed to Orlando.

Next few days of testing will determine when facility re-opens to players and staff in Denver, per sources. https://t.co/y4tT3qgfFz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2020

Wojnarowski also said that the next few days of testing will determine when the facility will reopen to players.

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus last week in Serbia.

The NBA is scheduled to resume on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.