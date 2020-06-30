Nuggets close practice facility due to positive tests for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Nuggets practice facility has closed due to positive tests for COVID-19, according to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN.
Wojnarowski tweeted the information out on Tuesday morning, saying that there were positive tests for the coronavirus within the traveling party headed to Orlando.
Wojnarowski also said that the next few days of testing will determine when the facility will reopen to players.
Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus last week in Serbia.
The NBA is scheduled to resume on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.