Now is not the time to get pregnant, Denver health expert warns

DENVER (KDVR) – Chief Healthcare Officer at Stride Community Health Center, Dr. Savita Ginde, suggests waiting on pregnancy until effects of Covid-19 are better known.
“Couples need to add the additional complications that could come with COVID-19 to the list of things they consider before bringing a baby into the world.” said Dr. Ginde, who oversees Covid-19 testing for the health center.
“During these uncertain times, I urge everyone to connect with their physician to review their birth control plan, and double-check prescriptions.” Dr. Ginde adds, “It may also be worth getting a couple of packs of emergency contraception to keep on hand, such as Plan B, just in case.”
The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) says pregnant women are known to be at greater risk of developing complications from respiratory infections and should be considered an at-risk population for COVID-19. It is not yet known if pregnant women are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19.
Doctors at Stride Community Health Centers are addressing contraception concerns via telemedicine.
Is sex in general safe? Should couples avoid being intimate?
“That is a question we’ve been fielding, and for most, I say sexual intimacy is perfectly fine,” says Dr. Ginde. “It may even help relieve some of the extra stress we’re all facing. “
“That said, for those in high-risk groups, it may be wise to proceed with caution,” she adds.