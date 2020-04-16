Now is not the time to get pregnant, Denver health expert warns

DENVER (KDVR) – Chief Healthcare Officer at Stride Community Health Center, Dr. Savita Ginde, suggests waiting on pregnancy until effects of Covid-19 are better known.

“Couples need to add the additional complications that ​could ​come with COVID-19 to the list of things they ​consider ​before bringing a baby into the world.” said Dr. Ginde, who oversees Covid-19 testing for the health center.

“During these uncertain times, I urge everyone to connect with their physician to review their birth control plan, and double-check prescriptions.” Dr. Ginde adds, “It may also be worth getting a couple of packs of emergency contraception to keep on hand, such as Plan B, just in case.”

The ​American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology​ (ACOG) says pregnant women are known to be at greater risk of developing complications from respiratory infections and should be considered an at-risk population for COVID-19. It is not yet known if pregnant women are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

Doctors at Stride Community Health Centers are addressing contraception concerns via telemedicine.

Is sex in general safe? Should couples avoid being intimate?

“That is a question we’ve been fielding, and for most, I say sexual intimacy is perfectly fine,” says Dr. Ginde. “It may even help relieve some of the extra stress we’re all facing. “

“That said, for those in high-risk groups, it may be wise to proceed with caution,” she adds.