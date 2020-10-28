Not the same Santa visit as years past, COVID-19 pandemic changes tradition

DENVER (KDVR) — Another tradition that may not be a tradition this year due to COVID-19 and lockdowns, is having children sit on Santa‘s lap to tell the jolly old elf what they want for Christmas.

More Santas are going virtual this year.

It’s a tradition that started nearly 160 years ago that came to a screeching halt this year. The Macy’s Santa Claus will not be greeting kids at their flag ship New York store.

“I was very relieved because I think that’s very socially responsible of them,” Susen Mesco from American Events and Promotions said.

Susan Mesco owns American Events and Promotions who have been putting the ho ho ho in the holidays since 1983.

“We are a private and corporate event planning company which specializes in the Christmas season,” Mesco said.

Since January, 600 would-be-Santas signed up for the course and an additional 800 around the world signed up for their online virtual class. ”It’s basically a two year program,” Mesco said.

But this year because of COVID and caution, it’s beginning to not look like a traditional Christmas. “In the Colorado area what I have found is 98% of my clients have canceled their Santa events,” Mesco said.

It has gone, you guessed it, virtual. ”This year we have already booked over 300,000 virtual visits with our Santas,” Mesco said.

That is through their website santavisitsusaz.com. A virtual visit with the jolly old elf himself will cost you $34.95.

So what about that mall near you? You’ll just have to ho ho hold on a few more weeks and find out.