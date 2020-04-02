Northern Colorado volunteer group helping overwhelmed hospital workers

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of Fort Collins women has organized an effort to help feed overwhelmed Northern Colorado hospital workers.

“We just want to help out health care workers,” said co-organizer Tricia Canonico.

The group is called “FeedtheNoCoFrontline.”

It works in two ways: Local stores, like Walmart and Sprouts, donate water and snacks, which are then delivered to hospitals. Secondly, money can be donated to a GoFundMe Page. That money is used to buy meals at local restaurants. Those local restaurants then deliver the meals to hospitals.

To date, the group has raised more than $15,000.

“We figured out how to help two groups,” adds Canonico, referring to both restaurants and health care workers. “It’s a win-win!”