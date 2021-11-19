UCHealth in northern Colorado gets help from Department of Defense medical team in COVID-19 battle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins will be getting support from a Department of Defense medical response team next week.

UCHealth said it has 373 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Colorado, about 100 of the patients are in hospitals in northern Colorado.

“We are so grateful that this team will assist us in providing exceptional care in northern Colorado,” said Kevin Unger, the president and chief executive officer at PVH and UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. “We anticipate this additional support and other plans we already have in the works will help make a significant difference.”

The Department of Defense will provide about 20 nurses, respiratory therapists and administrators to the Fort Collins hospital for approximately a month.

Governor Jared Polis and the state of Colorado requested support from FEMA in response to capacity and staffing challenges from the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Our providers and staff have been working long, hard days and nights for more than 20 months now. They are weary but continue to show up every day to serve our community with pride,” Unger added. “They will appreciate the support.”

“We know the individuals on this medical response team will be spending the holidays away from their families, friends and homes to help us care for our community,” Unger said. “We thank them for their service and their sacrifice.”