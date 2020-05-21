Nonprofits coming together to establish Colorado’s ‘Health Capitol’

DENVER (KDVR) – The creation of the Colorado’s Health Capitol, a center for nonprofit organizations working on the mental, physical, social and economic health of people in the state, was announced on Thursday by Healthier Colorado.

“The current pandemic has made it abundantly clear we must work together as we chart a course toward recovery and prosperity,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.

“By uniting under one roof, these organizations’ voices will be stronger, and Denver and all of Colorado will be stronger, as a result.”

The Bell Policy Center, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR), Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, and One Colorado are joining Healthier Colorado in the new building.

The Health Capitol’s will serve all 64 counties of the state.

The facility will provide a conferencing and event center, a full-time tenant receptionist, a large shared kitchen, 5 private conference rooms, 3 phone booths, a media production room, a maternity and meditation space, and more.

Through its “Community Access Program,” the amenities will be available to organizations and individuals from across the state, as well as those within Denver who have temporary needs. Access will be free of charge.