No, hunting and fishing seasons are not canceled

DENVER– Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a series of fake social media posts are suggesting that hunting and fishing seasons are canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

CPW says hunting and fishing season are not canceled.

There are a series of fake social media posts circulating that suggest Colorado Parks and Wildlife has canceled hunting and fishing seasons for 2020-2021.



⚠️ THIS 👏 IS 👏 FALSE 👏 ⚠️



“We have not cancelled hunting or fishing seasons or altered regulation due to COVID-19 or any other circumstance. Should there be any changes, notifications will be sent via CPW social media and posted to http://cpw.state.co.us.”

If you come across any posts online that say hunting or fishing season have been canceled, contact CPW.