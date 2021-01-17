NJ man recovers from COVID-19 thanks to stem cells from Golden lab

DENVER (KDVR) — A COVID-19 patient FOX31 featured over the summer has recovered thanks to a stem cell treatment developed at a lab in Golden.

COVID-19 almost ended Pablo Rigual’s life. The virus landed him in an ICU. He was hospitalized in New Jersey for 120 days starting April 1, 2020. He was in a coma for 36 days.

“They were dark days because I didn’t know what was happening,” Rigual said via Spanish-to-English translation.

Rigual’s wife, Zoila Rivera, has been helping her husband recover.

“They gave him plasma,” she said. “The plasma didn’t do anything for him.”

Rivera thought the end was near, but doctors had a Hail Mary up their sleeves thanks to a lab called Vitro Biopharma in Golden.

“We were able to get permission from the FDA for compassionate use because Pablo had failed other therapies,” said Dr. Jack Zamora, CEO of Vitro Biopharma.

Three doses of a stem cell therapy (AlloRX Stem Cells) was the last best hope for Rigual. The therapy worked.

COVID-19 led to Pablo suffering a stroke. He is in the midst of self-rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.

Vitro Biopharma is working to ensure full FDA approval so more patients can benefit when known COVID-19 treatments fail.