Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 1, 2020

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – More than 1 million people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Health workers of the San Rafael Hospital watch as a 16-year-old patient infected with the new coronavirus who was in intensive care and recovered, is released, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, on April 30, 2020. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

TEXAS REOPENS: State leaders in Texas are imploring Congress to consider legal immunity for businesses that reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. KXAN’s Wes Rapaport reports.

Stacked chairs fill the Clear River Pecan Company in Fredericksburg, Texas, on April 28, 2020. The store’s owner plans to open for dine-in at reduced capacity on May 1. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

BEALE STREET MUSIC: Beale Street is gearing up to reopen many of its clubs and restaurants, but some will have to do it without live music. WREG’s Alex Coleman reports.

AN UPLIFTING NOTE: When Matt Wright dresses for work, it’s white tie and tails. Matt plays trombone with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, the LPO. The coronavirus canceled the symphony’s season. So Matt’s got some extra time. WGNO’s Bill Wood reports.

LADY GAGA SURPRISE: An Albuquerque woman had big plans to spend Thursday for her 89th birthday, at a Lady Gaga concert. So her friends and family tried to cheer-up the disappointed fan. KRQE’s Francesca Washington reports.

