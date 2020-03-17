New website tracks coronavirus cases in Colorado; statewide total now at 183

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new website Tuesday with information about coronavirus cases in the state.

The CDPHE also said the current number of confirmed positive cases in Colorado is now 183.

LINK: CDPHE site with coronavirus data

According to the website, there are currently confirmed cases in 19 of Colorado’s 64 counties. Twenty people have been hospitalized.

Nearly 1,800 tests have been conducted.

Earlier Tuesday, the state announced Colorado’s second coronavirus death reported in Colorado. The patient was a Weld County man in his 70s.