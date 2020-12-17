New timeline for capacity restrictions encouraging but not ideal for events industry workers

DENVER (KDVR) — As the first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine are distributed in Colorado, events industry workers are hopeful that large gatherings of up to 500 people could be allowed by June.

Leaders with the Colorado Event Alliance recently met with the state officials to discuss a timeline that would slowly loosen capacity restrictions on events.

“We’ve been wanting something like this for quite some time,” said Andy Klosterman, co-founder with the Colorado Event Alliance and owner of Peak Beverage, a bartending service and liquor store.

Klosterman says they received a document from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), detailing what the timeline would look like. The chart predicts the majority of counties in the state will move into the Orange Level on the COVID-19 dial in February and March and will gradually reach the Green Level by June. Green is the least restrictive stage on the dial. The chart states these are “educated guesses” and are subject to change.

If the prediction holds up, most of the state would be allowed to host events by the summer with a 50 percent capacity limit or 500 people, whichever is fewer.

Klosterman says the timeline is encouraging for businesses that rely on social gatherings like weddings, but it doesn’t work as well for large-scale events like concerts.

“Being limited to a 50 percent capacity or 500 people as a best scenario simply doesn’t allow certain industries to be viable,” said Klosterman.

He says they’re working with the state to address those concerns. Klosterman says putting the timeline out at this point helps vendors secure clients for the upcoming summer. But he believes it’s time to look beyond the COVID-19 dial.

“This picture isn’t complete. It doesn’t actually show that at some point in the future, the dial framework and restrictions in general will inevitably need to be lifted. That’s where you begin to have an effect on all industries and the economy,” said Klosterman.

Klosterman says the Colorado Event Alliance team plans to meet with state officials in January to discuss the timeline in more detail.