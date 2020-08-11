New study ranks how effective different face masks are

DENVER (KDVR) – Researchers at Duke University published a study looking at how effective certain face coverings are from reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Scientists focused on 14 types of face coverings. They used simple technology to measure the amount of droplets coming from a person while they talk.

The best face covering was professionally fitted N95 masks. They helped reduce droplet transmission to less than 0.1%, according to Duke Health.

“For everybody’s sake I think we need to listen to the scientific studies,” said Ali Thompson.

Thompson is part of a 40-person mask making group in Berthoud. She and other volunteers have distributed more than 12,000 cotton masks they helped create.

According to researchers at Duke University, handmade cotton masks helped eliminate between 70% to 90% of droplets.

“Judging by the research we think it’s important. We’ve definitely been choosey about the fabric we use,” Thompson said.

Two of the worst culprits: bandanas and neck fleeces.

The study shows bandanas only reduced droplets by about 50%, whereas some neck fleeces actually increased the amount of spray compared to someone talking with no mask on.

To read the full study, click here.